Coach after relegation: “Must be careful now”

"Have a clear goal: 2nd place"

"We have a very clear goal - 2nd place! You can put that in your mouth. If we don't make it, nothing will happen." Scheiblehner wants to catch WAC in the last three rounds and stay ahead of tomorrow's opponents Tirol and Altach. Will he give more playing time to players who haven't had much playing time so far? "You have to be very careful in situations like this! Then the fans say: 'They're not taking it seriously anymore'. That takes on a dynamic. But the players don't want anything for free anyway!" But to attack towards Europe!