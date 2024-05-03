Blue and white want Europe
Coach after relegation: “Must be careful now”
Saturday marks the start of the battle for second place in the qualifying group for Linzer and thus for possible participation in the Europa Conference League. For coach Gerald Scheiblehner, this is the clear objective.
It was "very disappointing" for blue-and-white whirlwind Simon Seidl, who has extended his contract until 2027, that brother and goalscorer Matthias lost the Cup final against Sturm 1-2 with Rapid. "It was a perfect day! Sturm won - and Dortmund," said coach and BVB fan Gerald Scheiblehner. "I'm very happy for Chris Ilzer! The right team has won, Sturm is the best at the moment," said the coach, who of course knows that Sturm's victory not only means millions for LASK, as third place now means a permanent place in the EC group stage, but was also good for BW Linz. Because now it's fixed: 2nd place in the qualifying group entitles the team to a play-off against the first-placed team.
"Have a clear goal: 2nd place"
"We have a very clear goal - 2nd place! You can put that in your mouth. If we don't make it, nothing will happen." Scheiblehner wants to catch WAC in the last three rounds and stay ahead of tomorrow's opponents Tirol and Altach. Will he give more playing time to players who haven't had much playing time so far? "You have to be very careful in situations like this! Then the fans say: 'They're not taking it seriously anymore'. That takes on a dynamic. But the players don't want anything for free anyway!" But to attack towards Europe!
