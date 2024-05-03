Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

For the EU elections

TikTok announces measures against disinformation

Nachrichten
03.05.2024 13:59

In preparation for the European elections at the beginning of June, TikTok has presented new initiatives in the fight against misinformation on the Internet. The platform, which is primarily known for its dance videos, announced on Friday that special information pages would be offered in the respective national language in all 27 member states of the European Union. At the same time, statements would be increasingly checked for accuracy.

comment0 Kommentare

"We do not tolerate any violations of our guidelines aimed at the electoral process," said Tim Klaws, who is responsible for political contacts at TikTok in German-speaking countries. His company employs 6,000 content moderators in Europe alone, including more than 800 in German-speaking countries. "Many of them are specially trained to deal with misinformation in the context of elections."

In the "super election year 2024", in which around half of humanity is called to vote, TikTok and other online networks are under increased scrutiny. They are often the only source of information, especially for younger users. At the same time, the triumph of artificial intelligence (AI) is making it increasingly easy to fake content, leading experts to fear large-scale disinformation campaigns. "We do not tolerate AI-generated videos of public figures in which economic or political statements are made, where they promote something or where they support something," emphasized Klaws.

Fear of espionage
For many Western countries, TikTok's proximity to the Chinese leadership makes the company even more suspicious. Security authorities fear data espionage, which both TikTok and the People's Republic have always denied. Nevertheless, the app has been banned or completely prohibited from the cell phones of government officials and civil servants in numerous countries. The latter is also a threat in the USA if the Chinese parent company ByteDance does not sell TikTok within a year. According to insiders, however, ByteDance would prefer to close down TikTok.

In Europe, TikTok is also repeatedly being targeted by investigators. As a Very Large Online Platform (VLOP), the company is subject to stricter regulation. Among other things, it obliges companies to take stronger action against hate and hate speech on the internet.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf