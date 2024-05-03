Vorteilswelt
After Sturm's Cup victory

Mario Haas: “Madness! I was like a fool”

Nachrichten
03.05.2024 07:57

Sturm's mentality monsters have successfully completed part one of Graz's path to the double. The 2:1 victory in the Klagenfurt Cup showdown against Rapid is said to have been the start of a golden May for the Styrians. Read a commentary by Mario Haas here:

comment0 Kommentare

Madness! I still get goose bumps when I think about the Cup final. I was right in the middle of it in the black fan curve, jumping around like a fool. Even if Rapid don't like to hear it: Sturm deserved to win, the determination with which Graz came back after the break was impressive. They've beaten Rapid just as often in the last three matches, that's not luck, that's great!

(Bild: Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Sepp Pail)

Gives a boost
After defending the title in the Cup, I'm sure that my Blacks will also bring the championship trophy to the Mur. This success provides a mental boost, so there will be no tired legs in the final league sprint despite the monster program that Sturm has already played in the spring. The two remaining home games have long been completely sold out and the fans will carry the team to the title. The double is getting closer and closer!

Unfortunately, I've only won it once, in the 1998/99 season under Ivica Osim. The year before, we also had a great chance of winning the double. But in May 1998 we celebrated the first championship title in Sturm's club history too lavishly. Three days after the glittering party, we lost the cup final against Ried in the Hanappi Stadium 3:1. I'm still annoyed about that. We were young lads, the celebrations affected us more than expected. Our feet were correspondingly heavy in the final. Unimaginable today.

krone Sport
krone Sport
