Six months for condoning the Hamas attack

A few hours after the Hamas attack on Israel, the defendant released a video entitled "Long live the heroic uprising of the Palestinian people!" in which he described the events in Israel as an "unprecedented event recorded by the Palestinian liberation fighters": "This is a huge and historic attack. We (...) know that this is a just war by the Palestinians. This is a just war against the ongoing occupation and against the oppression by Israelis against the Palestinian people." In his speech, delivered in English, the man, who insiders have attributed to so-called left-wing anti-Semitism for many years, spoke of a "struggle of the Palestinian people against the Zionist state" and a "just war", which the RCIT supports "unconditionally": "We say victory to the Palestinian resistance, down with the Zionist state."