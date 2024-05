Hoscheck, Arnie and co. in the new “Krone” magazine

From wine to pumpkin seed oil

The magazine, which was presented in Graz on Thursday, entices readers with stories ranging from wine to pumpkin seed oil, from the forest to the lakes, and numerous celebrities such as designer Lena Hoschek also reveal where their favorite places, the so-called places of longing, are - a little spoiler, they range from Altaussee to the Kaiser Josef market in the Styrian capital. For fellow guild member Eva Poleschinski, it's clear anyway that "Styrians are the most hospitable people I know!" And Arnold Schwarzenegger? He thinks: "Styria is the most beautiful place in the world!"