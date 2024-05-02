82-year-old victim: “She knows no boundaries”

82-year-old wants to help granddaughter with incriminating statement

According to the indictment, she allegedly threatened the 82-year-old and pushed her. Until she agreed to take her granddaughter to an ATM. "She's always demanding. She knows no boundaries. She needs drugs, that's clear. And maybe she's being blackmailed herself. Her environment is very bad." This was not the first incident with the 26-year-old, the pensioner explains: the whole family has had to call the police again and again for 13 years, and she now has five previous convictions - she will be brought from prison for trial.