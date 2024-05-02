"With a full heart"
YES! ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick says no to Bayern
The decision has been made! ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick has turned Bayern down! The 65-year-old German will coach Austria's national team beyond Euro 2024 and will do so "with all my heart", as he himself said on Thursday.
"I am the Austrian team manager with all my heart. This task gives me incredible pleasure and I am determined to successfully continue on our chosen path," said Rangnick in a statement from the ÖFB. "I would like to emphasize that this is not a rejection of FC Bayern, but a decision for my team and our common goals. Our full concentration is on the European Championship. We will do everything we can to get as far as possible there!"
Next refusal for Bayern
After the rejections of national coach Julian Nagelsmann and Leverkusen's master coach Xabi Alonso, Rangnick was considered the top favorite to succeed Thomas Tuchel. Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund - a long-time companion of the German - described the talks in recent weeks as good. "We all know that Ralf Rangnick is a good coach and has already achieved a lot in his career," Freund continued.
The decision lies solely in Rangnick's hands, explained ÖFB boss Klaus Mitterdorfer on the sidelines of the ÖFB Cup final in Klagenfurt on Wednesday and expected Rangnick's decision this week - for or against the offer from Bayern. The die is now cast!
"A clear commitment"
The ÖFB president: "We are delighted with Ralf Rangnick's decision and his clear commitment to a joint future. We were always very confident that the heart and team spirit, but also the creative possibilities, are very good arguments. Together, we will now go into the EURO even stronger."
The final round starts on June 14 in Germany. The ÖFB team will face France (June 17), Poland (June 21) and the Netherlands (June 25) in Group D. Surviving the group stage plus a place in the round of 16 is the minimum target.
Contract with the ÖFB
Rangnick still has a contract with the ÖFB until 2026. In the coming weeks, the successful coach will once again focus entirely on preparing for the European Championship. After all, Rangnick has a big goal in mind with Austria's national team ...
