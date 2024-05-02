Großschartner starts 10th Grand Tour at the Giro

"Then you have to be able to grab it"

As always, the captain and his ambitions to win are at the heart of his personal goals. "That's certainly the biggest goal, and I'm one of his last people for the mountains. I hope that I'm in good enough shape, similar to the Tour, that I can really ride with the best." In his second season with UAE, the focus is on performance rather than results. "You never know what's going to happen in a Tour, and if an opportunity arises, you have to be able to grab it, but I don't think about that at all."