Police hand out 60 fines at tuner meeting

In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, the police estimated that there were just under 200 vehicles. As is now the case almost every weekend, many young people gathered at the Salzburg Airport Center on May 1st. With their cell phones out, they filmed drivers spinning the tires of their powerful cars and creating smoke and noise with these burn-outs. Police officers also turned up to check on the drivers, some of whom came from other federal states and even neighboring countries. "20 charges were filed and 40 tickets were handed out", according to the police press office. The tickets were for minor offenses and the fines were collected directly on the spot.