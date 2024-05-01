The iCar is alive – and we’ve driven it

Fans of Apple's iPhones, iPads & Co have been hoping and waiting for an iCar for years. Voilá: We have already driven the iCar! To be more precise, the iCar 03. However, it has nothing to do with the longing vehicle, but comes from the Chinese Chery Group. However, it is no less cool - and doesn't even need the famous name. It will lose that on its way to Europe anyway. As will the low price.