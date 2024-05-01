Babler wants mandatory asylum quota for federal states

The FPÖ is consistently in first place in the polls. They are competing for second place with the ÖVP. When will the Babler effect finally kick in?

I am confident of winning these elections. Here's what I see: The reality is that we are winning elections. We have reclaimed Salzburg City as the provincial capital, which makes me incredibly happy. This is a large and important city, where it was also said that there would be a lot of competition and that we would have no chance. The KPÖ, for example, will cost the SPÖ votes. It didn't cost us anything. We had a good program. We have also won in rural communities where we have never had a mayor before. We doubled in the Innsbruck city elections, where there was an insane number of lists on offer. We won the AK elections with between 57 and 60 to 70 percent in the major provinces. So things are looking good for us.