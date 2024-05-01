Heaven and hell at Lake Wörthersee

Lake Wörthersee, where Sturm's Champions League matches would also have to take place in the autumn if they were champions, is the secret place of longing for Sturm fans: Austria Klagenfurt have been defeated there six times in the league and once in the Cup. There were four wins against Austria Kärnten, plus one draw and one defeat (2:4 on 18.3. 2009). In the Cup, there were three wins in the final, plus a defeat against Salzburg (0:4 in the pandemic on 3.3.21), plus a 2:0 against Videoton in the Champions League qualifiers. Overall record: 15 wins, one draw, two defeats.