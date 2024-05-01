Vorteilswelt
Against violence against women

Big charity boxing event for the Tyrolean women’s shelters

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 17:00

The Huzi Help association wants to raise money for the Tyrolean women's shelters with a special event. The organizers explain why they resorted to this somewhat unusual event on Saturday, 4 May, in Innsbruck and what they want to achieve with it.

comment0 Kommentare

Next Saturday, the Music Hall in Innsbruck will be the venue for a fight for money for the Tyrolean women's shelters and thus also against violence against women. What at first sounds like a contradiction in terms is actually a special kind of campaign, as David Zieger, chairman of the Huzi-Help association, says: "Over the years, our association has received many inquiries about stalking and intimate partner violence. We couldn't help and make those affected able to defend themselves overnight, but referred them to the authorities."

Zitat Icon

We didn't want to organize a run, we wanted to stir up the wind and address target groups that you wouldn't otherwise reach and at the same time show that martial arts is not evil per se.

David Zieger, Obmann Verein Huzi-Help

Clenched fists for an important issue in Tyrol
Women's shelters are therefore the only way to help affected women. That's why they are now organizing a charity boxing event, as the enthusiastic martial artist reveals: "We didn't want to organize a run, but to stir up the wind and reach target groups that you wouldn't otherwise reach and at the same time show that martial arts is not evil per se."

Zitat Icon

With this event, we are sending out a signal that we are fighting violence together

Gabi Plattner, Leiterin des Tiroler Frauenhauses

Gabi Plattner, head of the Tyrolean women's shelter, also knows that the event is about anything other than relationship violence and the exploitation of power relations: "With this event, we are sending out a signal that we are fighting violence together," and adds: "We also have a punching bag in the play area at our women's shelter."

Info

All further information and tickets for the event can be found at www.charity-boxen.at

A total of ten fights will take place on Saturday from 6.30 pm. Some of the participants are boxing enthusiasts, while others have had their first experience of the sport during a two-month preparation period. Together, however, they want to make a financial contribution to the protection and support of affected women.

Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
