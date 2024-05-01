Big charity boxing event for the Tyrolean women’s shelters

Next Saturday, the Music Hall in Innsbruck will be the venue for a fight for money for the Tyrolean women's shelters and thus also against violence against women. What at first sounds like a contradiction in terms is actually a special kind of campaign, as David Zieger, chairman of the Huzi-Help association, says: "Over the years, our association has received many inquiries about stalking and intimate partner violence. We couldn't help and make those affected able to defend themselves overnight, but referred them to the authorities."