Ice hockey
Young, hungry, modern: Sharks have the new man
After a long and intensive search, the Innsbruck ice hockey club has found a successor to Mitch O'Keefe in Jordan Smotherman. The 37-year-old US-American knows Europe from his playing days and also wants to make a name for himself as a coach with the Sharks.
After four years with Mitch O'Keefe, who moved to the Nuremberg Ice Tigers in the DEL, the Sharks are embarking on a new coaching era. The requirements profile is based on the tried and tested: young, hungry, modern. From North America with European experience.
Meticulous worker
"I conducted a lot of interviews and gathered background information," said sports manager Max Steinacher. In the end, the decision was made in favor of the American Jordan Smotherman. "Everyone described him to me as a meticulous worker."
As a young coach, Jordan Smotherman brings a breath of fresh air and innovative ideas with him. We are convinced that he will be an asset to the team and look forward to a successful collaboration in his first coaching stint with the Sharks.
Haie-Obmann Günther Hanschitz
Five European stops
As a player, the 37-year-old, who made four NHL appearances (1 goal/Atlanta Trashers), also played in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Germany and Northern Ireland.
His experience as a head coach is limited to two seasons with the Worcester Railers (ECHL), for whom he was captain in 2021/22. "The first year was very challenging. I was suddenly coaching my former teammates and friends," said Smotherman.
Sharks as a springboard
The Sharks should be a springboard for him. Just like for O'Keefe. "We are very pleased. His modern way of working and philosophy fit perfectly into the Sharks family," said boss Günther Hanschitz.
Six legionnaires left
The coaching issue has been resolved, but there are still six vacancies among the legionnaires. Five forwards, one defender. "Smo" should also be involved. "That was important to me," explained Steinacher.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.