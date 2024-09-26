Tyrolean animal corner
Missing and stray four-legged friends
The shock is great when a beloved pet suddenly disappears. We support you in your search and can publish your appeal here. Please send us a good photo, description of the animal and details of where the four-legged friend was last seen to tierecke.tirol@kronenzeitung.at.
"Peterle" is sorely missed!
This cuddly darling has been missing in Schwaz for around four weeks. He is neutered and vaccinated, but unfortunately not microchipped. His owners are desperately looking for him. Who has seen him? Please send any information or sightings to the telephone number: 0650/7475322.
September 26, 2024
Shy little guy gone missing!
Little "Leo" has been wanted in Fügen in Gagering since August 31. He is an outdoor cat, neutered and not chipped. The cat is very shy towards strangers. Who has seen him or can provide information on his current whereabouts? Telephone number: 0699/12505237.
September 26, 2024
Tomcat "Puffi" has escaped!
On August 23, a tomcat escaped from Amraser Straße in Innsbruck. He is an outdoor cat and not chipped. His territory is Amraser Straße, Burgenlandstraße, Köldererstraße and Seebergasse. Who has seen the cute stray? Information is requested to be sent to the telephone number: 0664/7611823.
September 26, 2024
Cat "Nami" is gone with the wind!
The tomcat has not returned to his home in Hall in Tirol in Krajnc-Straße since August 20. Nami is an outdoor cat, neutered and microchipped. Where could he be hiding? Phone number: 0664/1820074.
September 26, 2024
Tomcat is eagerly awaited at home!
In Wald in Pitztal, the four-year-old tomcat has been missing without a trace since August 21. The little guy "Stitch" is an outdoor cat, neutered and not chipped. Who has seen the runaway? Please send any information to the telephone number: 0512/581451.
September 26, 2024
"Mini" is missing!
The beloved house cat has been missing from Canisiusweg in Rum since August 25. Mini is neutered, microchipped and wears a collar with a turquoise GPS tracker. The owners would be grateful for any information on 0660/1313053 or 0660/6338106.
September 26, 2024
Cat "Milo" cannot be found!
The one-year-old outdoor cat has been missing without a trace since August 28 in Schönberg on Zweigerweg near Brennerbundestraße. He is neutered, not microchipped and was wearing a gray tick collar. He is very trusting. Information is requested at the telephone number: 0680/1221664.
September 26, 2024
Long-haired cat missing!
A desperate search has been underway since August 20 for the cat "Duffy" in Maurach am Achensee near Feldererweg. She is an outdoor cat, neutered and microchipped. Who has seen the pretty one? Phone number: 0512/581451.
September 26, 2024
Where is the cheeky rascal?
Tomcat "Harry" has been missing since August 27 in Imsterberg in the Imst-Au. The cute boy is eight years old, neutered, microchipped and registered. Who can provide information about the outdoor cat? Or knows where he is? Telephone number: 0512/581451.
September 26, 2024
"Huxley" where are you?
The one-year-old tomcat has been missing in Neustift since August 30. He is an outdoor cat, neutered and microchipped. Who has seen the little guy? Information is requested to the telephone number: 0660/4955653.
September 26, 2024
The cute Siamese cat is missing!
In Innsbruck in the O-Dorf in Pontlatzer Straße, people have been looking for "Duman" since August 12. The little one escaped on the leash during a walk after he got scared. He is not neutered and has had a noticeably short tail since birth. Who can bring the cat back home or help to find him? Telephone number: 0676/4164106.
September 18, 2024
"Sky" cannot be found!
The little girl has been missing in Reith bei Seefeld since July 25. The girl is an outdoor cat, spayed and not chipped. Perhaps someone has already seen her? Information is requested to be sent to the telephone number: 0664/9741942.
September 18, 2024
This rascal was caught!
Since mid-July, this approximately two to three-year-old tomcat has been hanging around on a terrace in Arzler Straße in Innsbruck. But now he is there all the time. He is neutered and not microchipped. Who is missing this tomcat and knows who he belongs to?
September 18, 2024
Tomcat "Bruno" is missing!
The black and white tomcat disappeared in Langkampfen on August 30. He is about one year old, very shy, slim and long-legged. Who has seen Bruno or can provide information on his current whereabouts? Please send any information to the telephone number: 0699/19249324.
September 18, 2024
Charming tomcat escaped!
"Milo" has been wanted in the settlement in Obsteig since September 8th. He is not a typical stray and normally always returns to his home, but this time the cheeky cat never came home. He is an outdoor cat, neutered, microchipped and registered. His paws are white on the front and back, which makes him easy to recognize. He listens very well to his name and usually comes running when he hears his treats. Please report any sightings to the telephone number: 0664/9758301 or 05264/8384. If possible, he can also be caught.
September 18, 2024
Friendly little animal wants to go home again!
This nice cat was found in Völs on Seestraße on September 5. He is extremely friendly, affectionate and very cuddly. He is also a very talkative cat. Who knows this little man? Telephone number: 0699/11592991 or 0660/5010979.
September 18, 2024
Disappeared without a trace!
The one-year-old tomcat "Simba" has been missing from Kundl near Spar since July 22. The cute cheeky cat is neutered, free-range and not chipped. He is sorely missed. Who can provide information on his whereabouts? Telephone number: 0512/581451.
September 18, 2024
Armored animal came crawling!
This beautiful tortoise was found in Mils near Hall at the beginning of September in the Feuerbach near the sports field and pulled out. The poor little thing was quite distraught. According to the vet, the Greek tortoise is about 10 years old and healthy. Who is missing their little crawler? Telephone number: 0664/1125700.
September 18, 2024
Kitten sorely missing!
Since August 10, people have been desperately looking for the cat lady "Mimi" in Zirl in Auergasse. The sweet furry friend is a free-range cat, microchipped, slim in stature and very trusting. Who has seen her or can provide information about her current whereabouts? Telephone number: 0664/1365933.
September 18, 2024
Who knows this cute little fellow?
The young, trusting tomcat was picked up in St. Johann in the area of Speckbacherstraße. Who can provide information about his owners or knows who is missing him? Telephone number: 0664/8600636.
September 18, 2024
Where is "Lola"?
The three-year-old female cat has been missing without a trace since August 30 in Axams in Lizumstraße. She is an outdoor cat, neutered, not chipped and very curious. The cat's left eye is missing. Information should be sent to the telephone number: 0676/5077627.
September 18, 2024
Little cat discovered!
This tomcat had been living in a camp in Kundl near Luna in the industrial zone for some time. He has now been taken to the animal shelter in Wörgl, where he is eagerly awaiting his owners. He is neutered, not microchipped and very trusting. Who is missing this handsome fellow or knows who he belongs to? Telephone number: 0664/8495351.
September 18, 2024
"Jerry" should finally come home again!
This handsome tomcat has been sorely missed in Söll in Ried since July 8. He has not been neutered and is not microchipped. Who can provide information on his whereabouts or may have seen him? Telephone number: 0664/8495351.
September 5, 2024
Cat "Simba" cannot be found!
The neutered tiger has been missing since July 30 in Hopfgarten im Brixental in Gasteigerfeld. The fur nose is an outdoor cat and not chipped. Telephone number: 0676/4244711.
Black and white angel missing!
The cute tomcat "Billy" has been missing from Söll in the village since July 27. The outdoor cat is neutered and not chipped. Any information is requested to the telephone number: 0664/8495351.
September 5, 2024
Where is "Flori"?
The little darling escaped on August 28 in Söll and since then there has been no trace of the seven-year-old cat. He is microchipped and neutered. Who has seen the little runaway? He is terribly missed! Telephone number: 0664/9178309.
September 5, 2024
Cat missing in Schwaz!
A search has been underway for the four-year-old tomcat in Schwaz in Pirchanger since August 26. "Sylvester" is chipped, not neutered and unfortunately doesn't know his way around the area. His owners miss him dearly and would like to have him back in their arms. Telephone number: 0664/4349668.
September 5, 2024
Little runaway wanted!
Since August 16, the five-year-old cat lady "Tini" has disappeared without a trace in Vomp in Pirchat. She is an outdoor cat, neutered and microchipped. Who can bring the little mouse back to her warm basket? Please send any information or sightings to the telephone number: 0650/4114503.
September 5, 2024
Free-range cat is desperately missing!
Since August 10, people have been desperately searching for the tabby female cat "Lutki" in Wörgl near Unterer Aubachweg. The kitten is neutered and not chipped. Who can provide information about her current whereabouts? Telephone number: 0660/4260100.
September 5, 2024
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.