Missing and stray four-legged friends

Charming tomcat escaped!

"Milo" has been wanted in the settlement in Obsteig since September 8th. He is not a typical stray and normally always returns to his home, but this time the cheeky cat never came home. He is an outdoor cat, neutered, microchipped and registered. His paws are white on the front and back, which makes him easy to recognize. He listens very well to his name and usually comes running when he hears his treats. Please report any sightings to the telephone number: 0664/9758301 or 05264/8384. If possible, he can also be caught.

September 18, 2024