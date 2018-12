Macron: „Ich werde niemals Gewalt akzeptieren“

A man rides his bicycle past by charred cars, near the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. A protest against rising taxes and the high cost of living turned into a riot in the French capital Saturday, as activists caused widespread damage and tagged the Arc de Triomphe with multi-colored graffiti during clashes with police. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Bild: AP