These experts will be on hand to advise you during the Health Days

Opening Hours for the “Krone” Health Days:

Thursday, October 22: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, October 23: 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (talks starting at 2:00 p.m.)

Saturday, October 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (talks starting at 11 a.m.)

Entry tickets for the car raffle are available here:

During the opening hours of the “Krone” Health Days at Palmenplatz.

The drawing will take place among those present on October 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Palmenplatz.

All information about the car raffle is available here.