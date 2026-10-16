Exhibitors & Presentations
These experts will be on hand to advise you during the Health Days
From October 22 to 24, the entire ground floor of PlusCity in Pasching will be transformed into a world of health. In addition to exhibitors and presentations, there will also be a varied supporting program. Here’s an overview of all the information.
Opening Hours for the “Krone” Health Days:
Thursday, October 22: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Friday, October 23: 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (talks starting at 2:00 p.m.)
Saturday, October 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (talks starting at 11 a.m.)
Entry tickets for the car raffle are available here:
During the opening hours of the “Krone” Health Days at Palmenplatz.
The drawing will take place among those present on October 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Palmenplatz.
All information about the car raffle is available here.
Red Cross blood drive:
On October 22 and 23 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at DaVinci Platz.
Anyone in good health between the ages of 18 and 70 can participate.
Red Cross stem cell typing:
On October 22 and 23 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on October 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on “Gesundheitsstraße” between DaVinci Platz and Marcusplatz.
Have your stem cells identified using a swab and a cheek cell sample—and potentially save the life of someone with leukemia.
Subscriber Breakfast:
On October 24, all “Krone” subscribers will receive a free coffee and a Kipferl from Honeder Naturbackstube at Palmenplatz upon presentation of their BonusCard. Offer valid from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., while supplies last.
EXHIBITOR LIST DaVinci Platz:
Red Cross Upper Austria: Blood drive including a consultation with a doctor, interactive CPR training, and much more.
“Health Street” between DaVinci Platz and Marcusplatz:
Kidney Association
Upper Austria Chamber of Labor
Red Cross Upper Austria: Stem cell typing
Richter Pharma: Samples of Superimmun Sticks and more, a €3 coupon redeemable at the pharmacy on Marcusplatz
Marcusplatz:
Merkur Insurance: InBody measurement and fitness test from Merkur Lifestyle, including consultation, wellness giveaway, and wheel of fortune
Dostal Wohn GmbH: Tempur sleep systems
Atlantisplatz:
Infrared cabins from Fred Oliver Braunesberger Handels GmbH
BFI Upper Austria with a Career Corner
Lebensquell Bad Zell Health Resort
ChronischKrank Association
ÖGK – Austrian Health Insurance Fund
Funtastic Fitness (October 22 only)
Balancewelten by Vera (October 24 only): 5-minute introductory acupressure bodywork sessions for the neck, shoulders, and head
Palmenplatz:
“Krone” Info Point: Wellness giveaway and more
G.A. Service GmbH with “healthy days”
Explore the Red Cross Upper Austria ambulance
“Krone” booth with entry cards for the charity car raffle
PRESENTATIONS AT PALMENPLATZ
Thursday, October 22:
2:30 p.m.: Taking Medications Correctly (Mag. pharm. Dr. Bernhard Kerbl, Upper Austrian Chamber of Pharmacists)
2:55 p.m.: Cardiac Arrest: What Now? When You Make the Difference! (Andrea Aichinger, Red Cross Upper Austria)
3:30 p.m.: Prevention, Cell Health, and a Healthy Lifestyle (Dr. med. univ. Matthias Kirchmayr, dieFITMACHER)
4:25 p.m.: Eating Healthier, Measurably Better: The Plant4Health Study (Isabella Kling, MSc, Founder of Funtastic Fitness)
Friday, October 23:
2:15 p.m.: From warm to ice-cold: Modern pain therapy—from radon to cold chambers (Dr. Claudia Perwanger, Lebensquell Bad Zell)
3:10 p.m.: Austrian Breast Cancer Early Detection Program: Detect Early and Reduce Risk (Kerstin Schütze, ÖGK/BKFP Program Director)
4:05 p.m.: The Courage to Be Happy (Sabine Reichsthaler, Founder of Kopfgarten – Glückscampus)
4:40 p.m.: Occupational disability (Mag. Jürgen Holzinger, ChronischKrank Association)
5:50 p.m.: How Do I Use a Defibrillator? Hands-On CPR! (Michael Haidinger, Red Cross Upper Austria)
6:30 p.m.: The Sleep Cycle Is Our Body’s Biological Rhythm Between Wakefulness and Sleep (Frank Michaelis, DOSTAL Schlafoase Linz)
Saturday, October 24:
9:00–11:00 a.m.: Subscriber breakfast
11:00 a.m.: Federal Minister Eva Holzleitner on women’s health and women’s health research
12:10 p.m.: Do you dare to save a life? Factors for success in providing effective help(Michael Haidinger, Red Cross Upper Austria)
1:00 p.m.: “Gscheidhafal” Live Podcast: Single vs. Mom. How Different Life Realities Affect Our Health. (Änna & Magda)
1:50 p.m.: IC, lipedema, endometriosis—how to exercise your rights as a patient (Elisa Ramesberger, ChronischKrank Association)
2:30 p.m.: Panel Discussion: Menopause – From Teenager to “Queenager” (Daniela Ullrich, MENOMIO, and gynecologist Dr. Gudrun Brunnmayr-Petkin)
3:25 p.m.: Reducing Mental Load. Relief for Mind and Body (Vera Stanger, life coach, author, and trainer in mental health and mental load)
6:00 p.m.: Charity car raffle
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