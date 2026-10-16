“Very dangerous!” Criticism and warnings after 0-4 loss

The “perfect game” that everyone had hoped for ahead of the match remained nothing more than a hope. Even the fact that Milan coach Ruben Amorim put his trust in some second-string players didn’t change that. It wasn’t until the hour mark that current Champions League winner Ramos and Croatia’s veteran star Luka Modric entered the game. “Today, Milan was at least a cut above us,” said Röhl, though he hoped the team would learn from the experience. “For many of my players, this was the next step at this level.”