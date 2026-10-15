Lawsuit Against Pilz: Up to 4.4 Million at Stake

On October 20, 2023, Pilnacek’s body was found in a tributary of the Danube in the Wachau region following a previous incident in which he drove the wrong way while under the influence of alcohol. Numerous conspiracy theories still surround this mysterious death, both regarding the cause of death and the investigation. Pilz has documented all of this in two books, in which he leveled serious allegations against his current plaintiffs. The first volume had to be withdrawn from the market following a successful lawsuit filed by Takacs & Co.