LASK Player Ratings: Overwhelmed on Defense, Highlights Up Front

Xavier Mbuyamba 2

Tried to close down the countless balls played into the gaps, but rarely succeeded—see the 0–3 goal.

Joao Victor Tornich 2

Was able to use his height on some headers, but that was about it.

Andres Andrade 2

Managed to clear the ball at times, but Ngumoha (18) got away from him—and not just before the 0–2 goal.