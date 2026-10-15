3-6 against Liverpool
LASK Player Ratings: Overwhelmed on Defense, Highlights Up Front
LASK was crushed in the first Champions League home game in the club’s history against Liverpool FC, losing 3–6. Here are the player ratings for the Linz team.
RATING KEY: 6 – World-class, 5 – Very strong, 4 – Strong, 3 – Average, 2 – Weak, 1 – Off his game, 0 – Played too briefly.
Lukas Jungwirth 3
An overzealous run forward went unpunished. Made several saves against Wirtz but was powerless to stop the goals.
Kasper Jörgensen 1
On the right side of the five-man backline, he was hopelessly overwhelmed by Barcola’s speed and tricks; he was substituted at halftime.
Xavier Mbuyamba 2
Tried to close down the countless balls played into the gaps, but rarely succeeded—see the 0–3 goal.
Joao Victor Tornich 2
Was able to use his height on some headers, but that was about it.
Andres Andrade 2
Managed to clear the ball at times, but Ngumoha (18) got away from him—and not just before the 0–2 goal.
Ivan Dibango 3
The same applied to Bello’s replacement, who, playing left back, even let the 1.72-m-tall Frimpong head the ball in before the 0–4. He then set up both of Flecker’s goals, though.
Krystof Danek 2
Sought to push forward, forcing goalkeeper Alisson Becker into a save.
Melayro Bogarde 2
As the defensive midfielder, he didn’t know how to handle Wirtz and the crowded midfield in coordination with the defenders.
Alessandro Schöpf 2
Almost exclusively occupied with defensive duties; was substituted due to lack of energy.
Christoph Lang 4
Offensive spark! Shot wide of the goal twice.
Samuel Adeniran 2
Tried in vain to use his physicality.
Florian Flecker 5
Came on at halftime, saw his chance, and scored just like he did in 2023 against Liverpool—even netting a brace: a header to make it 2–6, followed by a superb strike to make it 3–6.
Robert Ljubicic 4
Came on and scored 27 seconds later with his left foot into the corner—his second Champions League goal.
Sasa Kalajdzic 2
Came on as a substitute in the 70th minute but went unnoticed.
Daniel Elfadli 3
Put in a hard-working performance in the final quarter-hour.
Nael Kane 0
Played for too short a time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.