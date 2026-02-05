"As loud as a chainsaw"
Aviation hooligans annoy residents with low-altitude flights
In the Triesting Valley (Lower Austria), motorized paragliders have been disturbing the peace of annoyed residents for months, roaring over properties at low altitude. Several complaints have been filed, but first it was necessary to clarify the jurisdiction of the authorities...
The scene is Hernstein, an idyllic community in the district of Baden. Susanne E. was looking forward to a relaxing break in her garden in the summer. Suddenly, she heard loud engine noises. When she looked up at the sky, she saw a motorized paraglider rattling over her garden at an altitude of less than 50 meters.
"At first it was just one, but now there are sometimes three at a time," she says, annoyed that these noisy flying vehicles are, in her opinion, whizzing far too low over the residential area. "What's more, I don't see any identification on any of the aircraft, which is a requirement."
She also suspects that the area from which the paragliders take off is not approved for this purpose. According to the resident, a permit is also required for the area where takeoff and landing take place.
The police informed me that they need instructions from the district administration in order to take action against these aviation hooligans.
Susanne E., Bürgerin aus Hernstein
E. has already filed four complaints and turned to the district administration, the federal ministry, and Austro Control for help. Because: "Everyone knows that these motorized paragliders are not allowed to fly over residential areas. But no one is doing anything about it."
Even the police she called were ultimately of no help. "The officers did not feel responsible for this and told me that they needed instructions from the district administration."
"Minimum distance must be maintained"
Upon inquiry by the "Krone," E. finally received a response from the district authority: "According to aviation regulations, a minimum distance of 50 meters must be maintained when flying over people and buildings." However, flying over inhabited areas is "not prohibited per se."
District authority attempts to locate pilots
And: "The district authority in Baden will work closely with the police to try to locate the pilots, as there are potential administrative violations," promises district captain Christian Pehofer. He advises the noise-plagued resident to immediately notify the police if she sees paragliders again.
Susanne E. comments: "Then I can only hope that the police have also received appropriate instructions from the district administration to intervene next time."
