How to live ten years longer

The top doctor also exudes this "everything will be fine" mood later during our conversation in his bright, unpretentious office. Wearing a white doctor's coat, Michalsen sits in front of a Buddha poster, with a glass of tap water and two of his Spiegel bestsellers on the table in front of him. The 65-year-old has friendly green eyes and tells me at the outset that he is actually half Austrian. His birthplace, Bad Waldsee in Upper Swabia, is only 60 kilometers from Bregenz.