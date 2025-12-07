Top doctor explains:
How to live ten years longer
He is Germany's most renowned nutritional physician and fasting doctor: Prof. Andreas Michalsen - who is giving the Christmas Lecture at MedUni Vienna this year - talks to "Krone" about the connection between lifestyle and what science now calls "longevity". He says there are just five rules to follow.
The large Wannsee dozes in the fog, the S-Bahn from Berlin stops here for the last time before Potsdam main station. Over there, on the banks of the small Wannsee, next to many old villas, lies the Immanuel Hospital, which specializes in rheumatology, osteology, orthopaedics and naturopathy. While waiting to see head physician Prof. Andreas Michalsen, I notice the many cheerful faces on the staff.
The top doctor also exudes this "everything will be fine" mood later during our conversation in his bright, unpretentious office. Wearing a white doctor's coat, Michalsen sits in front of a Buddha poster, with a glass of tap water and two of his Spiegel bestsellers on the table in front of him. The 65-year-old has friendly green eyes and tells me at the outset that he is actually half Austrian. His birthplace, Bad Waldsee in Upper Swabia, is only 60 kilometers from Bregenz.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.