“Without them, I probably wouldn’t be standing here now”

Almost exactly one year ago at the presentation of "Team Vorarlberg" for the 2024 season, Styrian Moran Vermeulen made people sit up and take notice. The then 26-year-old spoke openly about his mental health problems, which almost caused him to end his life in September 2023. The Ramsauer took a break from cycling shortly after the presentation, but returned at the end of May 2024 before deciding to end his active career for good in August.