Trump received martial artist Conor McGregor!

Two men with parallels

The Irish mixed martial arts fighter is considered a big star on the scene, but his most recent fight was some time ago. Last year, a court in Dublin ruled in a civil case that the martial artist must pay around 250,000 euros in damages to a woman who accused him of rape. The plaintiff accused McGregor of raping and abusing her in a hotel room in December 2018. McGregor testified at the time that the sex was consensual and announced that he would appeal.