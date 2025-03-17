For St. Patrick's Day
Trump received martial artist Conor McGregor!
US President Donald Trump received the controversial Irish martial artist Conor McGregor at the White House on St. Patrick's Day! The mixed martial arts fighter met Trump and his national security adviser Mike Waltz and spoke to reporters in the press room of the government headquarters. St. Patrick's Day is a holiday in honor of the Irish patron saint Saint Patrick. Irish emigrants brought the celebrations in honor of their national saint to the USA.
To mark the holiday, Trump received Ireland's head of government Micheál Martin at the White House last week in advance. With his guest on St. Patrick's Day, martial arts fan Trump has now set a controversial tone - the Irish government has distanced itself from McGregor.
Two men with parallels
The Irish mixed martial arts fighter is considered a big star on the scene, but his most recent fight was some time ago. Last year, a court in Dublin ruled in a civil case that the martial artist must pay around 250,000 euros in damages to a woman who accused him of rape. The plaintiff accused McGregor of raping and abusing her in a hotel room in December 2018. McGregor testified at the time that the sex was consensual and announced that he would appeal.
Trump had also been sentenced to pay damages in a civil trial for sexual abuse before his return to the White House. A New York jury found it proven that Trump had molested the US author E. Jean Carroll in a high-end department store in New York in 1996, sexually assaulted her and later slandered her. Trump also denied the allegations and filed an appeal.
Ireland's government distances itself
During his visit to Washington, McGregor criticized the Irish government for its migration policy. He said that Ireland was on the brink of possibly losing "its Irishness". Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin replied to X that the remarks were wrong and not in keeping with the spirit of St. Patrick's Day, which is about community, humanity and friendship worldwide.
"President Trump can invite whoever he wants to his home, and he has the right to do what he wants when he invites someone to the White House," said Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris. "But let me be clear: Conor McGregor is not in the US to represent Ireland or the Irish people."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.