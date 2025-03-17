Reaches as far as Siberia
Kiev tests drone with a range of 3000 kilometers
According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, a number of far-reaching means are being developed to guarantee the security of Ukraine. These include a combat drone that can travel 3000 kilometers.
Together with investments from partner countries, Ukrainian arms production is to become a reliable foundation for Europe's new security architecture. "There is no alternative to this," warned Selensky. He was grateful to the developers and producers. With drones of this range, Kiev could reach targets even in Siberia, the Ukrainian president explained in a video message
He also received a report on the use of the "Long Neptune" missile at a meeting of the military leadership. The damage caused had been satisfactory. "But we need to produce more missiles, more drones, and this week we will discuss this with our partners," said Selensky. He himself reported on the test of a "Neptune" missile with a range of 1000 kilometers on Saturday. Observers assume that it was used to attack an oil refinery in Tuapse in southern Russia.
"Considerable number" of countries want to send soldiers
According to the British government, however, a "considerable number" of countries have agreed to provide soldiers to secure a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. London expects "more than 30 countries" to participate in one form or another in a so-called coalition of the willing, a spokesman for Prime Minister Keir Starmer told journalists on Monday.
"It will be a significant force, with a significant number of countries sending soldiers and a larger group contributing in other ways," he said. "Operational discussions" are underway on what the coalition of the willing can provide, he added.
Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have been spearheading efforts to form such a coalition of countries since US President Donald Trump began direct negotiations with Russia in February to end the war in Ukraine. They argue that such a group, together with support from Washington, is necessary to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from breaking a possible ceasefire.
Dozens of military chiefs meet in London
Macron and Starmer have agreed to send British and French soldiers to Ukraine for this purpose. However, it remains unclear how many other countries are interested in doing the same.
Following an online meeting with around 26 heads of state and government as well as the heads of the EU and NATO, Starmer announced on Saturday that he wanted to enter an "operational phase". A meeting of dozens of military leaders is planned for Thursday in London to discuss the details of a possible peacekeeping force.
Starmer had noted that he would welcome any offers to support the coalition. Some countries could therefore provide logistical support or reconnaissance. His spokesman pointed out on Monday that such support could be provided in the form of technical assistance, the use of airfields and the accommodation of forces.
