Kiev tests drone with a range of 3000 kilometers

He also received a report on the use of the "Long Neptune" missile at a meeting of the military leadership. The damage caused had been satisfactory. "But we need to produce more missiles, more drones, and this week we will discuss this with our partners," said Selensky. He himself reported on the test of a "Neptune" missile with a range of 1000 kilometers on Saturday. Observers assume that it was used to attack an oil refinery in Tuapse in southern Russia.