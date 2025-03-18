Fuss about mounds of earth
ISTA construction site: “Excavation poses a risk of mudslides”
Local residents and the Green Party have identified imminent danger due to the dumping of excavated earth from the ISTA in Klosterneuburg in Lower Austria and are calling for the construction site to be closed! The Environmental Ombudsman's Office is now investigating the matter.
The expansion of the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) in Klosterneuburg is causing alarm bells to ring among local residents and the Green Party. In addition to an "official scandal", "imminent danger" has also been identified. This is because the excavated soil from the construction site is being deposited in a topographically difficult area. Around 200,000 cubic meters will be moved here.
"Everyone in the area knows about the spring areas and the clayey soil up to Plöcking. Leveling the plateau meters high with excavated material from the ISTA is negligent," says Green Party leader Helga Krismer. Heaping up masses of earth as high as a house on impermeable layers of soil is grossly negligent, as these become mudflows during heavy rainfall. For the Greens, this is also clearly a matter of official liability on the part of the district authority. The Environmental Ombudsman's Office has been asked to close the construction site immediately.
We are taking the matter very seriously and are involving the building department, district authority and environmental lawyer to examine the construction site.
Landesvize Stephan Pernkopf
"The matter is being investigated. As things stand at the moment, there are valid permits and expert opinions for everything," explained the senior environmental lawyer Tom Hansmann in response to an inquiry from Krone. This is a case of terrain modeling to improve the agricultural soil. However, if any suspicions are confirmed, an expert will be commissioned immediately. From the point of view of the Tulln district authority, there is "potential for improving land use" and the risk of mudslides is being clarified. According to the building department, the company carrying out the excavation work is responsible for it being done in accordance with regulations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.