Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fuss about mounds of earth

ISTA construction site: “Excavation poses a risk of mudslides”

Nachrichten
18.03.2025 05:45

Local residents and the Green Party have identified imminent danger due to the dumping of excavated earth from the ISTA in Klosterneuburg in Lower Austria and are calling for the construction site to be closed! The Environmental Ombudsman's Office is now investigating the matter.

0 Kommentare

The expansion of the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) in Klosterneuburg is causing alarm bells to ring among local residents and the Green Party. In addition to an "official scandal", "imminent danger" has also been identified. This is because the excavated soil from the construction site is being deposited in a topographically difficult area. Around 200,000 cubic meters will be moved here.

Concerned Ulrike Fischer and Helga Krismer from the Green Party and Eduard Issel (Bild: Otto Sibera)
Concerned Ulrike Fischer and Helga Krismer from the Green Party and Eduard Issel
(Bild: Otto Sibera)

"Everyone in the area knows about the spring areas and the clayey soil up to Plöcking. Leveling the plateau meters high with excavated material from the ISTA is negligent," says Green Party leader Helga Krismer. Heaping up masses of earth as high as a house on impermeable layers of soil is grossly negligent, as these become mudflows during heavy rainfall. For the Greens, this is also clearly a matter of official liability on the part of the district authority. The Environmental Ombudsman's Office has been asked to close the construction site immediately.

Zitat Icon

We are taking the matter very seriously and are involving the building department, district authority and environmental lawyer to examine the construction site.

Landesvize Stephan Pernkopf

"The matter is being investigated. As things stand at the moment, there are valid permits and expert opinions for everything," explained the senior environmental lawyer Tom Hansmann in response to an inquiry from Krone. This is a case of terrain modeling to improve the agricultural soil. However, if any suspicions are confirmed, an expert will be commissioned immediately. From the point of view of the Tulln district authority, there is "potential for improving land use" and the risk of mudslides is being clarified. According to the building department, the company carrying out the excavation work is responsible for it being done in accordance with regulations. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf