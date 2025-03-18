ISTA construction site: “Excavation poses a risk of mudslides”

"The matter is being investigated. As things stand at the moment, there are valid permits and expert opinions for everything," explained the senior environmental lawyer Tom Hansmann in response to an inquiry from Krone. This is a case of terrain modeling to improve the agricultural soil. However, if any suspicions are confirmed, an expert will be commissioned immediately. From the point of view of the Tulln district authority, there is "potential for improving land use" and the risk of mudslides is being clarified. According to the building department, the company carrying out the excavation work is responsible for it being done in accordance with regulations.