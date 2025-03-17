Debts and vacations
Vienna: 19,500 euros embezzled from her own son
A misunderstood letter from the district court ends up in the dock for a Viennese mother. The 32-year-old spent thousands of euros in child benefit, which she should have invested for her son, on rent debts, vacations and more. She faces up to three years in prison for embezzlement.
"I never wanted anything bad for my child. I feel like a serious criminal now, even though I haven't done anything bad," cries a 32-year-old woman in the Vienna countryside. But the prosecuting authorities see things very differently. They accuse the single parent of embezzlement with a loss of 19,500 euros. She faces up to three years in prison.
Son housed in shared flat
For almost four years, her now 13-year-old son was placed in a shared flat run by the youth welfare office. "I just couldn't cope psychologically anymore," says the Viennese woman, explaining how she approached the authorities. "I agreed with them that the child benefit would be saved up during this time." Her child returned to her in early 2024.
Instead of assessment, debts and vacations paid
And soon a letter arrived from the district court regarding child support during this time - "I didn't understand it," admits the 32-year-old. She was transferred 19,500 euros, which she should have "invested in a gilt-edged account" according to the ruling. This means putting it aside with interest until her son comes of age.
Instead, however, the unemployed woman used the money to pay for rent debts, vacations, furniture and so on. In six months, all the money was gone. "You weren't allowed to do that," the judge reprimands her, but grants the unemployed woman a diversion with a two-year probationary period and probationary assistance.
