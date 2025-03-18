A highly appreciated commitment that has been very well received by the audience. The baroque orchestra Concerto Stella Matutina was also founded under the direction of Markus Landerer, which is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year and has since enjoyed success far beyond the region. Together, these two orchestras have now performed Handel's oratorio "The Feast of Alexander or the Power of Music", on Saturday evening in Feldkirch Cathedral and on Sunday as a matinee at the Kulturbühne AmBach in Götzis.