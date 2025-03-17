Hamilton grumbles: “It went worse than I thought”

Communication problems with new race engineer

In China, where the first of six sprints is also on the program next weekend in Shanghai, Hamilton and Ferrari want to strike back. The radio conversations between the two Scuderia hopefuls and their race engineers also seemed anything but harmonious. "We are still getting to know each other. We will take our time to listen to all our radio messages and then try to learn from them," said Hamilton about the communication between him and Riccardo Adami. "Riccardo has done a great job. I'm the kind of guy who only wants a lot of information communicated when I absolutely need it," explained the record-breaking world champion. Hamilton and his long-time Mercedes sparring partner Peter Bonnington formed a close-knit team on the radio.