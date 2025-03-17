Vorteilswelt
A botched debut

Hamilton grumbles: “It went worse than I thought”

Nachrichten
17.03.2025 10:35

"It went worse than expected," Lewis Hamilton grumbled about his new Ferrari car after his botched debut. For the traditional Italian team, Hamilton's tenth place and Charles Leclerc's eighth place was the worst start to the season in 16 years.

That's how much Hamilton would have hoped for from his new company car as he chases his eighth world title with Ferrari this year. But in Melbourne, he only managed a disappointing 10th place in the end. "It was very complicated, it went a lot worse than I thought," said Hamilton on Sky after the race: "The car was really difficult to drive. I'm grateful that I was able to keep it away from the walls. Because that's where it wanted to go the whole time."

Communication problems with new race engineer
In China, where the first of six sprints is also on the program next weekend in Shanghai, Hamilton and Ferrari want to strike back. The radio conversations between the two Scuderia hopefuls and their race engineers also seemed anything but harmonious. "We are still getting to know each other. We will take our time to listen to all our radio messages and then try to learn from them," said Hamilton about the communication between him and Riccardo Adami. "Riccardo has done a great job. I'm the kind of guy who only wants a lot of information communicated when I absolutely need it," explained the record-breaking world champion. Hamilton and his long-time Mercedes sparring partner Peter Bonnington formed a close-knit team on the radio.

McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella expects the Scuderia to show a significant improvement in performance. "It was only the first race, we haven't seen the true strength of Ferrari yet," warned the McLaren man.

