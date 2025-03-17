Political rebel blows up the municipal council: now a new election

Which makes Michael Cech's anger a little easier to understand: "We could have easily rectified this flaw in the announcement." Not even the "disadvantaged" FPÖ, which had doubled to two seats in the election, wanted to support the objection. Nevertheless, it was upheld. And so the citizens will have to go to the polls once again - whether they will do so is written in the stars. The Wienerwald municipality is assuming a significantly lower turnout. However, taxpayers will have to pay for Marschall's plan: it will cost 22,000 euros from the municipal coffers to handle everything from printing costs and the mailing of polling cards to personnel costs and election information for citizens. "That doesn't even include the voluntary hours of the assessors," says Cech.