Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Great joy

Return mission for ISS astronauts has arrived

Nachrichten
16.03.2025 16:30

US astronauts Suni Williams and Barry Wilmore, who have been stranded in space for more than nine months, have come a big step closer to returning to Earth. A space capsule with a new crew for the International Space Station (ISS) reached the outpost of humanity on Sunday night.

0 Kommentare

According to the US space agency NASA, the "Crew Dragon" spacecraft from tech billionaire Elon Musk's private space company SpaceX docked with the space station at 5:04 a.m. Central European Time (CET), just 420 kilometers above the Atlantic Ocean. Live images from NASA showed the maneuver and also how the arriving space travelers and the crew of the space station hugged each other in greeting.

'Crew 10' is to replace 'Crew 9'
Crew Dragon was joined by the four-member Crew 10, consisting of US astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. The launch had originally been planned for last Wednesday, but had to be postponed due to a hydraulic problem on the ground. The problem was later solved.

The astronauts were delighted. (Bild: AP/AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur)
The astronauts were delighted.
(Bild: AP/AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur)
(Bild: AP/AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur)
(Bild: AP/AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur)
(Bild: AP/AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur)
(Bild: AP/AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur)
(Bild: -)
(Bild: -)

Crew 10 is to replace Crew 9 on the International Space Station - the US astronaut Suni Williams, her colleagues Barry Wilmore and Nick Hague and the Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov. After a few days together on board the ISS, "Crew 9" will return to Earth on Wednesday, while "Crew 10" will remain in space until the fall. However, bad weather could delay the return somewhat.

Series of breakdowns on the "Starliner" spacecraft
Hague and Gorbunov have been on board the ISS since the end of September, while Williams and Wilmore have been there since the beginning of June. They had flown to the ISS on a Starliner spacecraft. They were actually only supposed to stay there for around a week. However, due to various technical problems with the Starliner, NASA decided for safety reasons to bring the spacecraft back to Earth empty in September.

The Starliner was developed by Boeing on behalf of NASA to transport astronauts to the ISS as an alternative to SpaceX's Crew Dragon. However, the project suffered several setbacks and years of delays. Manned test flights were postponed several times due to various technical problems with the spacecraft and rocket.

It was not until June that Williams and Wilmore flew on board the spacecraft to the ISS - only to be stuck there for months. The 58-year-old Williams and the 61-year-old Wilmore had each been to space twice before.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf