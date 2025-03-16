Return mission for ISS astronauts has arrived

Series of breakdowns on the "Starliner" spacecraft

Hague and Gorbunov have been on board the ISS since the end of September, while Williams and Wilmore have been there since the beginning of June. They had flown to the ISS on a Starliner spacecraft. They were actually only supposed to stay there for around a week. However, due to various technical problems with the Starliner, NASA decided for safety reasons to bring the spacecraft back to Earth empty in September.