Drunk driver broke window and fled

At around 11 p.m., a 33-year-old Bulgarian man in Salzburg-Maxglan smashed a window pane with a stone after a visit to a pub in Maxglan and fled in a car. This was not a good idea, as the man had been drinking. Police officers stopped him shortly afterwards and checked him.

The alcohol test was positive. The 33-year-old refused to take a breathalyzer test. His driving license was confiscated and he was reported to the police.