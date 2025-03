He is far from finished at the age of 90

Even at the age of 90, Professor Josef Lehner's creative energy is still unbroken. He spends seven to eight hours a day in his studio in Ollersdorf. "There are always new challenges," says the trained wood and stone sculptor, who was responsible for all the renovation work at Schönbrunn Palace for more than 30 years, full of enthusiasm. Art is his life and his love of detail has earned him great international renown over the course of his career.