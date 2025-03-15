"Partly chaotic"
“Suddenly dizzy” – Augenthaler breaks off
Klaus Augenthalter had to cancel a public appointment on Friday. He suddenly felt "totally dizzy", the 1990 world champion told Bild. The good news is that he is now well again.
In the meantime, however, fans may well have been worried. "Auge", as the legendary Bayern and DFB defender is known, appeared at the "Capitol Nordhorn" event location in Lower Saxony. "I'll ask the questions" was the motto of the evening - an allusion to Augenthaler's legendary press conference as Wolfsburg coach in 2007. The world champion was supposed to chat about his eventful career.
"Chaotic at times"
But things turned out differently. The talk was "chaotic at times", according to the organizer on its website: "The unfocused presentation led to a confusing atmosphere and legitimate concerns among some guests - so much so that even a member of the audience asked Klaus Augenthaler how he was feeling. After about an hour, we were forced with a heavy heart to end the program prematurely, also out of a sense of responsibility towards the protagonist."
"I'm fine"
The "Bild" asked about it. And found out from Augenthaler that, thank goodness, everything should be half as bad. However, Augenthaler confessed to the German tabloid giant: "I suddenly felt completely dizzy." Perhaps because he hadn't eaten or drunk enough. Possibly also because of the temperature fluctuations, the Bayern legend speculates. In the meantime, however, everything is fine again. "I'm feeling fine." Thank goodness.
