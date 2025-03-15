“Suddenly dizzy” – Augenthaler breaks off

"Chaotic at times"

But things turned out differently. The talk was "chaotic at times", according to the organizer on its website: "The unfocused presentation led to a confusing atmosphere and legitimate concerns among some guests - so much so that even a member of the audience asked Klaus Augenthaler how he was feeling. After about an hour, we were forced with a heavy heart to end the program prematurely, also out of a sense of responsibility towards the protagonist."