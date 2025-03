Young Salzburgers conquer the local cultural scene

"The three of us all have a very creative urge. So we started trying our hand at music alongside school," says guitarist Lewin Lepka, describing the beginnings of the rock band "The Voicebreakers". That was around five years ago. Fun has become serious. And so the three boys Lewin Lepka (19), Berni Zenker (18) and Gustav Lepka (15) no longer just rock the nursery.