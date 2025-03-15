Police to rip off churchgoers at the Stations of the Cross

The Wels city police are confronted with accusations of being ripped off. Churchgoers in particular are complaining that they are sometimes not being asked to pay legally on the Kreuzweg - as the street is called. Especially on Sundays, the police are supposed to keep a close eye on the side street in the Lichtenegg district. A driver from Wels and regular visitor to the Catholic church service in the nearby tent church has received three parking tickets since December.