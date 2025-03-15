Rigorous controls
Police to rip off churchgoers at the Stations of the Cross
"For heaven's sake, another parking ticket." Within just a few months, a man from Wels was fined three times while attending mass at the Stations of the Cross - as the street is called. The police confirm the rigorous controls and admit mistakes. The chief inspector recommends appeals due to inadequate signage.
The Wels city police are confronted with accusations of being ripped off. Churchgoers in particular are complaining that they are sometimes not being asked to pay legally on the Kreuzweg - as the street is called. Especially on Sundays, the police are supposed to keep a close eye on the side street in the Lichtenegg district. A driver from Wels and regular visitor to the Catholic church service in the nearby tent church has received three parking tickets since December.
The 30 euro fine for protruding his parked car onto the road was soon followed by the next 30 euro fine. The reason: parking in a lane with oncoming traffic where at least two lanes were not kept clear for moving traffic. He was fined the third penalty of 60 euros for ignoring the driving ban.
Gaps in signage
According to the ÖAMTC legal experts, however, the driver has a good chance of success with an appeal. There are no signs on the access road (Sonnsteinstraße) to Kreuzweg indicating a driving ban - see graphic above. This was decreed in November 2022.
I have issued the order that there will be rigorous checks on Sundays.
Chefinspektor Andreas Weidinger
"I'm generally not happy with driving bans. It was decreed by the city council. We have to monitor it because there have been a lot of complaints from local residents recently," confirms and justifies Chief Inspector Andreas Weidinger the tough approach. "I have issued the order to carry out rigorous checks on Sundays. I spoke to the parish about it. Our approach was also made known to the churchgoers. I hope that things will finally calm down," says Weidinger.
Police officer advises objection
Especially during the Croatian service at 1 p.m., chaotic conditions are said to arise in the vicinity of the church. Regarding the 60-euro fine in question, Weidinger says: "I recommend an appeal. The gap with the signage in Sonnsteinstraße will soon be closed."
