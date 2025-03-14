Upper Austria invests 104 million euros against floods

The largest upcoming projects for this year: The Attergau protection concept comprises three retention basins with a total storage volume of 700,000 cubic meters, with construction scheduled for 2026. In the Timelkam flood protection project, the construction of a dam on the Vöckla, which began in 2012, will also be continued on the Dürren Ager and completed this year. On the Dürren Ager, 39 properties and 107 affected people will then be protected from 100-year floods. Another major project is the concept to protect the village of Rottenbach with the construction of dams, channel relocation, lowering of the river bed and the demolition and new construction of bridges. These three projects will trigger total investments of 26.5 million euros.