What you need to know: von Flotow’s “Martha”

Plot: Lady Harriet lives at the Queen's court and is bored. Her friend Nancy suggests that instead of the aristocracy, she should visit the bourgeois marriage market for a change. To avoid attracting attention, the two disguise themselves and pretend to be maids at Richmond market. They soon meet the landowner Plumkett and his impoverished friend Lyonel, who immediately fall in love with the supposed maids and hire them. Lyonel, however, seems too down-to-earth for Martha/Lady Harriet. What she doesn't know is that he actually belongs to the impoverished nobility. The two disguised friends are slowly fed up with their existence as servants, but their escape back to their old lives is unsuccessful. When Lyonel regains his original position as earl, he rejects the now subordinate lady. Only when "Martha" restages the market game do they recognize each other as equal lovers - a happiness that Plumkett and Nancy have already achieved in a much less complicated way.