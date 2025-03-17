Win a family vacation at Familiengut Burgstaller

In summer, the hotel is the perfect place for families who want to spend their vacation by the lake or in the mountains - relaxed or active. In late summer and fall, it becomes the ideal feel-good oasis for connoisseurs - whether with family, friends, alone or as a couple. The Burgstaller family spoil you with culinary delights from their own farm, from the vegetable and herb garden, with the best regional products and inspiration from the Alpe-Adria region.