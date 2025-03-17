Take part & win
Win a family vacation at Familiengut Burgstaller
Familiengut Burgstaller is the perfect place for a family vacation. 30,000 m² of garden, endless space, adventures for the children, relaxation spots for adults and all rounded off with excellent cuisine. Got a taste for it? Then take part and win 1 family vacation (5 nights) for 2 adults and 2 children (up to 12 years) including ¾ pampering board and many inclusive services at Familiengut Burgstaller**** in Döbriach on Lake Millstatt.
Familiengut Burgstaller offers a variety-packed vacation and an exciting combination of a four-star hotel with its own farm, agriculture, vegetable and herb fields, 30,000 m² garden, animal village, horse adventure farm with indoor riding arena and riding lessons, tennis courts and mini golf in the garden.
In summer, the hotel is the perfect place for families who want to spend their vacation by the lake or in the mountains - relaxed or active. In late summer and fall, it becomes the ideal feel-good oasis for connoisseurs - whether with family, friends, alone or as a couple. The Burgstaller family spoil you with culinary delights from their own farm, from the vegetable and herb garden, with the best regional products and inspiration from the Alpe-Adria region.
In 2024, the Burgstaller family created several new areas for relaxation and well-being, such as the sauna area with various saunas and warmth areas, vitality garden with garden and pool access, relaxation rooms and cuddle bunks, vitality bar, sun loungers plus two new relaxation tents in the garden. Sustainability has long been practiced here by nature - under the motto "Naturally genuine", guests enjoy a unique time here, very close to Lake Millstatt, in Döbriach. Further information can be found on the website of the Burgstaller family estate.
The "Krone" is now giving away a family vacation (5 nights) for 2 adults and 2 children (up to 12 years) including ¾ pampering board and many included services. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is March 31, 09:00.
Would you like to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for subscribers to the "Krone" briefing newsletter! All participating subscribers and those who subscribe by the closing date on March 31, 09:00 a.m. will have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
