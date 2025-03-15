Hospital staff learn how to calm patients

No explanations in the "hot" phase

"Instead of explaining something or giving an account, it's better to say to the person in question: 'I can see the waiting time is already very long for you'," says Haas, demonstrating a technique that she has already introduced to many training participants. This form of conversation is called "mirroring", says the expert, "you can literally mirror what has been said, the behavior shown or the visible emotion. This technique seems very unfamiliar to all course participants at first, but once you have found your own style, it is very helpful. The waiting patient will answer 'yes' to the intervener's statement. They feel seen and recognized in their subjective distress, which is the first step towards de-escalation."