"Krone" interview
Thorsteinn Einarsson: How hits are really made
Chart star and Amadeus Award winner Thorsteinn Einarsson in the "Krone" about how and where he writes his songs, the upcoming tour and his latest addition to the family.
Let's go, let's go! Next week Friday, musician Thorsteinn Einarsson will be back in the ring - including the start of his tour in Innsbruck and his new album "Teardrops & Confettiguns". just two days after his 29th birthday. A number, or a turning point for him? "I don't care, I have to be honest. I'll try to sleep well, also because the tour starts afterwards," says the artist, who lives in Gmunden, to the "Krone".
He recharges his batteries there on walks and finds inspiration for new songs. Also thanks to his new addition to the family: "Yes, I have a dog for the first time. From Burgenland, from an animal shelter called 'Streunerparadies'. He's a mongrel called 'Dexter', named after my favorite series," he smiles, who won an Amadeus, one of Austria's coveted music awards, at a young age with hits such as "Leya".
His fans like him above all for his authenticity. Thorsteinn says what he thinks. "Even at my concerts. For example, I often tell people to put their cell phones away. They should just enjoy the moment," he reveals, who receives a lot of applause for these and similar statements. He does everything he can for them, even if the daily tour routine takes its toll: "I often can't fall asleep. You can feel it and that's why I train a lot"
Of course, he doesn't have the ultimate key to success. But his tip for young talents: "Visualize your goals and be fit on TikTok & Co."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.