Better to drive a forklift than go to war

No money was ever paid. "It was only when the job was done," says the Ukrainian, who is theoretically liable for military service and has been working as a forklift driver in the Czech Republic since the outbreak of the war. And then, in the case of tugboat trials, comes the Amen in prayer: "My mother is ill. The medication is very expensive. I didn't want to get rich. I did everything just for her."