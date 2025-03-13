Prosecution unsuccessful
Suspected terror attack in Villach: unexpected acquittal
The shock of the Islamist terrorist attack a month ago is still deep-seated in Villach. Against this backdrop, the terror charge against another man from the Drau town also stoked fears that the authorities do not have the Islamist scene under control. But the trial in Klagenfurt provided some surprises.
The terror trial at the Klagenfurt provincial court was supposed to take place under the strictest security precautions. But apparently these were not needed after all - contrary to the indictment, the 42-year-old family man, who immigrated from Lebanon and has the right to stay, was probably not classified as dangerous. There was no special police presence, and the defendant arrived as a free man.
What was he accused of? On the basis of internet postings, the public prosecutor charged him not only with condoning terrorist crimes, but also with membership of the terrorist Hamas, whose goal is the extermination of Israel. And then even extended the charge to "criminal organization". After Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023, the defendant had written alarming messages: "I am very proud," he wrote, for example, criticizing Europe and also saying: "Freedom for Palestine! We are absolutely right."
"Yes, I am Palestinian," admits the construction worker, who has lived here for almost 20 years, is married, has a family and speaks reasonably good German. "But I'm also proud of Villach. Thank you Austria!" He is in favor of a two-state solution, but against terror and war. "Then why do you write something like that?" the judge asks several times. The answers remain vague. But they also show how deep the rifts between Carinthia and Islamic states are. Family photos showing small children with assault rifles are commonplace in his home country.
All the more surprising then the verdict after a few minutes: Acquittal on all counts. But the lay jury gave him one piece of advice: "Your statements were right on the edge of freedom of expression and criminal law, stop that shit!" As the public prosecutor made no statement on the decision, it is not yet legally binding.
