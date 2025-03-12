Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

6 rabbits taken away

“No, I really never want to have animals again”

Nachrichten
12.03.2025 17:00

A pensioner from Linz is said to have kept a total of six rabbits in cages that were too small and also rusty. The magistrate intervened and took her pets away from the owner. In court, the 66-year-old finally admitted her mistake.

0 Kommentare

"I never beat or mistreated the animals and normally changed their litter every two days." A 66-year-old pensioner pleaded not guilty at Linz Provincial Court on Wednesday. The accusation: Linz City Council had taken six one-year-old rabbits from her. She had kept the young animals in cages in her kitchen that were too small. The too-small boxes were also rusty and soiled with excrement and urine.

Animals named after coat color
"If you loved your animals so much, why didn't you give them names?" the judge wanted to know - to which the Kenyan-born Austrian only said that she had named them after their colors. "The animals were always healthy, and the vet said that there was nothing wrong with them when he took them in," emphasized the pensioner. She did not know at the time that the small cages were too cramped for the rabbits.

Got away with diversion
On the day of the trial, however, she admitted this. "If you had the choice, would you keep rabbits like that again?" asked Ms. Rat. "Absolutely not, I don't want any more animals, even though I now know the law," said the rabbit owner. Because she finally admitted her guilt, the threat of punishment was low and the defendant was blameless, there was a diversion, provided she paid a fine of 200 euros to the state.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf