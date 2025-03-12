Discussion about heli-skiing on the Arlberg reignited

The good news first: Heli-skiing is still allowed on the Arlberg, thank the euro! We can still talk about a tax on the rich, but jostling with the common folk on the slopes - brrrrrrr! You really can't ask millionaires to do that. But that's it for the good news from the Arlberg, because heli-skiing is only allowed under the strictest conditions, as decided by the state of Vorarlberg: for example, flights are only allowed between 8am and 5pm! What do the bureaucrats think? It is well known that bloodsuckers must not be exposed to sunlight under any circumstances. If only there wasn't a threat of a discrimination lawsuit!

Furthermore, noise pollution is to be "avoided as far as possible". Apparently the country, which doesn't like to present itself as an innovation hotspot for nothing, knows more than we do: The helicopters on the Arlberg probably have a silent mode. But it's about time. After all, it also saves the annoying consideration of wild animals. Those miserable, snivelling simulators! Standing around in the forest all day, tachinizing, paying no taxes and then wanting "their peace and quiet" - can you believe it?

But the biggest stupidity is that jumping from a helicopter directly onto an untracked slope is not allowed. Let people pay for it if they really want to break their necks in the Alps. Others have their necks broken in prisons. Or in investigative committees - but local tourism doesn't benefit from that.