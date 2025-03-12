Land faces headwind
Discussion about heli-skiing on the Arlberg reignited
The criticism in Vorarlberg shows no sign of abating: the fact that heli-skiing is to continue to be permitted on the Arlberg is causing a great deal of annoyance among the SPÖ and the Greens.
A recent decision by the state, which continues to allow heli-skiing on the Arlberg, is currently causing discussion. The state of Vorarlberg announced on Tuesday afternoon that the controversial pastime will remain permitted until 2027 - albeit under certain conditions. An "Oberland company" has applied for this permit, as the state puts it. It is no secret that this is the "Wucher" company.
The conditions under which flights are permitted are as follows: No flights before 8 am and after 5 pm. Built-up areas, public traffic routes, ski slopes and ski runs may only be flown over by the shortest route, if this is necessary at all. Flying alongside cable cars or other lifts is prohibited. Noise pollution and disturbance of wildlife must be avoided as far as possible, according to the provincial press release. And "jumping off while hovering directly above the ground" is also prohibited, as are sightseeing flights from the approved landing and take-off points.
The state argues that heli-skiing would "enhance Vorarlberg's ski tourism offer". It also argues that keeping helicopters on standby for avalanche blasting flights and other missions by the state warning center would only be "cost-effective" if the helicopters were additionally utilized by heli-skiing. "Against this background, safety aspects also speak in favor of the permit," it says.
"Nonsense"
The SPÖ takes a different view. Reinhold Einwallner speaks of a "carte blanche for helicopter tourism on the Arlberg". This would no longer have anything to do with the soft tourism that is advertised. And Daniel Zadra from the Green Party even calls it "nonsense", from which not a single Vorarlberger would benefit. Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) would only jeopardize the protection of nature for a few "rich tourists".
Commentary by Angelika Drnek:
How unpleasant!
The good news first: Heli-skiing is still allowed on the Arlberg, thank the euro! We can still talk about a tax on the rich, but jostling with the common folk on the slopes - brrrrrrr! You really can't ask millionaires to do that. But that's it for the good news from the Arlberg, because heli-skiing is only allowed under the strictest conditions, as decided by the state of Vorarlberg: for example, flights are only allowed between 8am and 5pm! What do the bureaucrats think? It is well known that bloodsuckers must not be exposed to sunlight under any circumstances. If only there wasn't a threat of a discrimination lawsuit!
Furthermore, noise pollution is to be "avoided as far as possible". Apparently the country, which doesn't like to present itself as an innovation hotspot for nothing, knows more than we do: The helicopters on the Arlberg probably have a silent mode. But it's about time. After all, it also saves the annoying consideration of wild animals. Those miserable, snivelling simulators! Standing around in the forest all day, tachinizing, paying no taxes and then wanting "their peace and quiet" - can you believe it?
But the biggest stupidity is that jumping from a helicopter directly onto an untracked slope is not allowed. Let people pay for it if they really want to break their necks in the Alps. Others have their necks broken in prisons. Or in investigative committees - but local tourism doesn't benefit from that.
