EU plan: asylum centers and faster deportations

While Anna Stürgkh from the NEOS found it fundamentally positive that a joint European initiative should replace national solo efforts, Petra Steger (FPÖ) was scathing in her assessment: "I can only say: Not enough, set! This will not bring about the necessary turnaround!" Migrants who are staying in the EU illegally will "not be brought out of the EU" with this regulation.

Current directive from 2008

The EU's Return Directive regulates the return of people from third countries who are in the EU illegally. The current directive was adopted in 2008. Its revision is one of the core projects of the von der Leyen Commission and the first major task for former Austrian Finance Minister Brunner. The Commission's proposal must be adopted by the EU Parliament and the Council of Member States before it can apply.