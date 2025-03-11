Demolition started
A Tyrolean monument is being demolished here
And now it's all happening very quickly! Since early Tuesday morning, the excavators have been tackling the listed White Horse Inn in Gries am Brenner. This marks the end of an era that has lasted more than 500 years. But the search for the culprits continues.
The excavators have been at the ready for days. Citizens have repeatedly prevented the grabbing arms from wiping out the former inn directly on Brennerstraße. But a ban has now been imposed. Anyone approaching the monument must expect a fine.
Battle lost by opponents of demolition
Now what has been foreseeable for weeks is being completed. The White Horse Inn, a listed building, is to fall. Even a complaint to the police by the citizens' initiative and calls to the public prosecutor's office and the economic and corruption prosecutor's office cannot change this.
Court rules, owner implements
The owner is now doing what the regional administrative court ordered him to do. As reported, the court had ordered the demolition of the building in February. Since then, a dispute has raged over whether this is even possible without the consent of the heritage office. Legal opinions differ widely. But while the Monuments Office and the citizens' initiative have been feverishly trying to prevent the inevitable, time has been running out for the Weißes Rössl.
Demolition work has been underway since Tuesday morning. The more than 500-year-old inn, which is said to have hosted Emperor Maximilian and Andreas Hofer, will soon be history. And with it, valuable old and new works of art such as a carving by Paul Flora or a mural by Max Spielmann.
Dispute continues after demolition
The owner had the valuable parlor by the famous Tyrolean architect Nicolaus Prachensky removed beforehand. It is unclear how well it is still preserved. One thing is certain: The dispute over the Weiße Rössl will continue even after its disappearance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
