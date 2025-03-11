A Tyrolean monument is being demolished here

Court rules, owner implements

The owner is now doing what the regional administrative court ordered him to do. As reported, the court had ordered the demolition of the building in February. Since then, a dispute has raged over whether this is even possible without the consent of the heritage office. Legal opinions differ widely. But while the Monuments Office and the citizens' initiative have been feverishly trying to prevent the inevitable, time has been running out for the Weißes Rössl.