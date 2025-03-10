How the Styrians want to conquer the subcontinent

Bijan Sabetizadeh, representative of TCM: "We started exploring the Indian market two years ago. There are many customers in the tool management sector here, which is why we will be opening an office in Pune this year." Raj Venugopal from NextSense is also certain: "Asia is our future market, which is why we want to introduce our products there. Our strongest presence is currently in Germany, but that will change. We already have Indian customers from Tata Motors to Delhi Metro."