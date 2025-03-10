Giant market India
How the Styrians want to conquer the subcontinent
The automotive industry is fighting its way out of the crisis worldwide, but business is booming in India. Styrian companies do not want to miss out on this and are setting up their tents locally. Representatives from TCM in Stainz, NextSense in Graz and Dewetron in Grambach talk about their goals for 2025.
Chickens in cages and cows as sacred animals: some things here in India take a little getting used to from a European perspective. At the same time, the charms of the Asian subcontinent should not be underestimated: the great hospitality, the impressive cultural heritage and the economic upturn.
"India is undergoing an incredible social and economic transformation," explains Hans-Jörg Hörtnagl, Business Delegate in India. The middle class is growing rapidly - and with it the group that can afford to study. This results in an increasing number of skilled workers, rising purchasing power and new economic centers. Big Styrian names such as AVL and KS Engineers have already recognized this potential and conquered the Indian market. Now more and more domestic companies want to do the same and are starting to build up a network.
Dewetron, NextSense and TCM gain a foothold
A Styrian business delegation is currently traveling through the country with precisely this intention. Among those taking part are Dewetron from Grambach, NextSense from Graz and TCM from Stainz.
"India holds many opportunities for Austria that we have not yet exploited."
Hans-Jörg Hörtnagl, Wirtschaftsdelegierter in Indien
Bijan Sabetizadeh, representative of TCM: "We started exploring the Indian market two years ago. There are many customers in the tool management sector here, which is why we will be opening an office in Pune this year." Raj Venugopal from NextSense is also certain: "Asia is our future market, which is why we want to introduce our products there. Our strongest presence is currently in Germany, but that will change. We already have Indian customers from Tata Motors to Delhi Metro."
Dewetron from Grambach is also already anchored on the subcontinent. "We have had a site in Chennai since fall 2024. The majority of the companies we visit on the trip are already using our products," says Head of Marketing Julia Buchta. These include Hyundai in the field of test systems for brakes. The Styrian delegation visited a plant of the South Korean car giant in Chennai, where a car is produced every 31 seconds. "The space program is also particularly exciting in India. We see a market with a lot of potential here," explains Buchta.
Hans-Jörg Hörtnagl agrees: "India holds a lot of opportunities for Austria that we have not yet taken advantage of," he emphasizes. However, there is no need to worry about the Styrian pioneering spirit - this will become more than clear on this trip.
The trip is at the invitation of the Province of Styria.
