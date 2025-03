Stroke: aftercare is underestimated

However, post-stroke care is also considered crucial. This is because stroke is not only an acute but also a chronic illness: "Most patients develop frequent complications weeks to months after the insult, such as depression, anxiety, cognitive deficits and dementia, sleep disorders, fatigue, epilepsy, falls and fractures," reports conference president Priv.-Doz. Dr. Bettina Pfausler, Senior Physician at the University Clinic for Neurology in Innsbruck (T) on the occasion of the annual conference of the Austrian Society of Neurology.