Corona high-flyer
Red numbers: BioNTech cuts up to 1350 jobs
BioNTech has slipped into the red in the development of cancer drugs. The company, which is known for its coronavirus vaccine, now wants to cut jobs. 950 to 1350 full-time equivalents in Europe and North America are affected.
The jobs are to be cut by the end of 2027. The Marburg site, for example, will be affected due to the low demand for Covid vaccines; 250 to 350 of the 670 full-time equivalents there are to be cut. There is talk of 150 redundancies in Idar-Oberstein. At the end of 2024, the German company still had around 7,200 employees worldwide.
Last year, the loss amounted to around 700 million euros. According to BioNTech, the reason for the red figures is the high level of investment in expensive clinical trials, for example in the development of cancer drugs.
The biotechnology company is focusing on a drug candidate called BNT327 for the treatment of late-stage cancer. Among other things, this is intended to counteract the effects of tumors that suppress the body's own immune system. The company secured the global rights to the drug candidate by acquiring the Chinese company Biotheus. BioNTech aims to receive initial market approval in 2026. The development of preparations for bladder cancer and colorectal cancer is comparatively advanced, it said.
Business has slowed down since 2022
In 2022, the profit of the former coronavirus high-flyer was still around 9.4 billion euros, but in 2023 it was only around 930 million euros. Turnover has also fallen. Revenues of 1.7 to 2.2 billion euros are expected for the current year. On the other hand, expenditure on research and development will amount to between 2.6 and 2.8 billion euros.
